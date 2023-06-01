Truepoint Inc. Has $773,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.13. The company had a trading volume of 178,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,158. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.42. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

