Truepoint Inc. Purchases 8,751 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,756,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,716,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

