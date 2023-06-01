Truepoint Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,787 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $7.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $272.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,527,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,462,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $272.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,369 shares of company stock worth $8,682,268 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.