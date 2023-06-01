Truepoint Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 797,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,772 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $19,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 370.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DFSV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.68. 116,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,443. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.