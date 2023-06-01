Truepoint Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.77. 573,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,434. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

