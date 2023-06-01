Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,805,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,039,480. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

