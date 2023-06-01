Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

TNP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

TNP stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.14. 380,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,355. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.09.

Tsakos Energy Navigation ( NYSE:TNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $224.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

