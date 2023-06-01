Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down to $69.62

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.62, but opened at $67.50. Twilio shares last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 848,365 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.11.

Twilio Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $787,689. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 29,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

