U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 157,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 246,574 shares.The stock last traded at $51.31 and had previously closed at $52.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get U-Haul alerts:

U-Haul Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U-Haul

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 43.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1,551.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 126,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 119,305 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U-Haul by 159.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in U-Haul by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U-Haul by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

About U-Haul

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.