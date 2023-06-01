UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Stock Price Down 1.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $205.36 and last traded at $205.36. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 55.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000.

