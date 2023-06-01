UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Holdings Trimmed by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in UBS Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 290,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.54. 1,385,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,572. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

