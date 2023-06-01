UFO Gaming Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded 0% lower against the dollar. UFO Gaming has a market cap of $28.48 million and approximately $717,229.18 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UFO Gaming Token Profile

UFO Gaming was first traded on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

