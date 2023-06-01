UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in UGI were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in UGI by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in UGI by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in UGI by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 55,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,079,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGI Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho began coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 233,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,623. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.15%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

