UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Holdings Increased by Sands Capital Ventures LLC

Sands Capital Ventures LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,816,569 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. UiPath comprises approximately 13.3% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sands Capital Ventures LLC owned about 0.69% of UiPath worth $48,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in UiPath by 7.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,879 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,740 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 14,002,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,172,967. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. Analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares in the company, valued at $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,546 shares of company stock worth $2,531,628. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

