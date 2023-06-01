uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Trading 8% Higher

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.83. 324,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 540,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

uniQure Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $983.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

