US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UTRE)

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1462 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance

UTRE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $49.45 and a one year high of $50.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.04.

