Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Purchases $36,575.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaccitech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VACC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 7,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,687. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. Vaccitech plc has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccitech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccitech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vaccitech Company Profile

VACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th.

(Get Rating)

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.