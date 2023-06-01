VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Declares Dividend of $0.13

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock remained flat at $27.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,037,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,051. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,120,000 after buying an additional 33,494 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,428,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 481,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

