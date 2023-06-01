Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lessened by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 999,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,574. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

