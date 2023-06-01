Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lessened by Truepoint Inc.

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Truepoint Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.44. 999,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,574. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $55.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.