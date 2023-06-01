Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.5% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VWO traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.73. 10,775,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.