Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,581,000 after buying an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,358,000 after buying an additional 359,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 719,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,551. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.39. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

