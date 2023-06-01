Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $197.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.22.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

