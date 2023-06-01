Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.99. 335,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,467. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

