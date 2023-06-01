Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 4,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

