Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Wavelength Capital Management LLC

Wavelength Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wavelength Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.