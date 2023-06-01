Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Raised by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822,760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 13.2% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $364,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,824 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 970,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,400. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.89.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

