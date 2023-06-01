Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Gray Wealth Management Inc.

Gray Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,972,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,876,411. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

