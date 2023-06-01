Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1396 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDW stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 29,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,860. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.47. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

