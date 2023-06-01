Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Forte Capital LLC ADV’s 2nd Largest Position

Forte Capital LLC ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 214,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.83. 952,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,306. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

