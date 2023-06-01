Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Diversified LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 95,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.