Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 20,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,889. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.67.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

