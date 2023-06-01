Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 18,000 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,467,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,485,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $661,692,000 after acquiring an additional 238,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.88. 692,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $197.71.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

