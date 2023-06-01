Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 35,000 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,280. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

