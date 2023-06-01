Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $5.44 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,360,578,000 after acquiring an additional 90,337 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 15,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,257,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %
NOW traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $545.60. 477,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $556.58.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.33.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
