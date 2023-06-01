Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 94,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.09% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 42.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 24.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,967,000 after buying an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.92. 343,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,423. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $92.27.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.