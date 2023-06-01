Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 6,966 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 761,457 shares valued at $30,739,529. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.23. 12,034,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,700,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $126.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

