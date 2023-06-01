Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 7,198 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,429 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after buying an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after buying an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after buying an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,321,000 after buying an additional 4,526,515 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,002,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,698,000 after buying an additional 226,554 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $41.52. 426,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

