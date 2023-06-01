Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.1 %

Ross Stores stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.35.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,265 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

