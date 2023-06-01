Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 2,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.21.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.59. The stock had a trading volume of 481,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,090. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

