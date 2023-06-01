Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $165.70, but opened at $188.99. Veeva Systems shares last traded at $189.46, with a volume of 878,960 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.17.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,277. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after buying an additional 124,804 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 42.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average is $172.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

