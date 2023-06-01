Venus (XVS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.45 Million

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Venus has a total market capitalization of $73.21 million and $2.45 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00018246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,918,198 tokens. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars.

