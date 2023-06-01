Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.88 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $49.88 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003698 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000750 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008104 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

