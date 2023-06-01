Verge (XVG) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.81 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and $888,875.69 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00337415 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00540595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00066357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.26 or 0.00417370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,616,244 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.