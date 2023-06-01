Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.41% of Verisk Analytics worth $112,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

In other news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendy E. Lane purchased 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.03. The company had a trading volume of 98,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,308. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day moving average is $187.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

