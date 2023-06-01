VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Shares Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.10.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

See Also

