VirtualMeta (VMA) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. VirtualMeta has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $6,379.58 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.00300045 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,399.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

