VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by CTC Capital Management LLC

CTC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. VMware accounts for approximately 1.3% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 668,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,329. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $137.56.

Insider Activity at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

