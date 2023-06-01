Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives $28.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.71%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

