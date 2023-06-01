Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.31. Wallbox shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 111,581 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
