Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Up to $3.22

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.31. Wallbox shares last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 111,581 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wallbox in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wallbox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Wallbox Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Wallbox

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Stories

