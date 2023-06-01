Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,466 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $977,630 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.22.

NYSE WCN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.02. The company had a trading volume of 169,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

